Paul Dano To Play Steven Spielberg's Father In Film Inspired By Director's Childhood

Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg is one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood. His upcoming project has garnered much attention as it will be loosely based on his childhood. Several actors have joined the cast of the untitled movie and now another star has been added to the team in a pivotal role.

Paul Dano to play role inspired by Steven Spielberg’s father

Amblin Entertainment has announced that Paul Dano has been cast in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical movie about his family. Variety reported that he will play a character inspired by Steven Spielberg’s father, Arnold, but with a separate and original voice. Dano joins Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen on the project. Williams will portray a character based on Spielberg’s mother, and Rogen will essay a character inspired by the director’s favourite uncle.

The untitled film is loosely based on Steven Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona in the late 1950s and early ‘60s. The filmmaker has a close connection with the project as he will co-write the script with Tony Kushner, who has penned several of the director’s movies in the past. It will be the first time since A.I. (2001) that Spielberg will partake in screenwriting duties.

More actors will be added to the cast which will largely be filled with young actors of different ages, including the role of the boy inspired by Steven Spielberg himself, though he will not be named Steven. The untitled movie is currently under pre-production stage and shooting will commence in few months. Amblin is likely to handle the distribution deal with Universal for a 2022 release date.

Paul Dano has received many critical acclaims starting from his debut role in L.I.E. (2002). He has appeared in movies like The King, Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, Knight and Day, 12 Years a Slave, Okja, and more. His small-screen credits include Smart Guy, The Sopranos, War & Peace, and Escape at Dannemora. Dano will next be seen as Edward Nashton / Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis.

Promo Image Source: AP News