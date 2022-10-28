Paul Haggis Trial: Fourth Woman Alleges Oscar-winning Director Tried To Rape Her

A former freelance television producer has stepped up and levelled allegations against Paul Haggis, the Oscar-winning writer, and director of Crash, claiming that he 'assaulted and tried to rape her.' The woman alleged that Haggis 'relentlessly' pursued her sexually before she managed to escape into her apartment during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2015.

According to Variety, jurors in a lower Manhattan court saw the video deposition of the woman from 2019, wherein the woman recalled being fearful both 'physically and emotionally' after her encounter with Haggis. She said it was a 'terrifying feeling' as her well-being was jeopardised.

Four women testify against Paul Haggis

In her testimony, the accuser said, "It made me feel like he was somebody not only to be emotionally feared, he was somebody to be physically feared. My personal well-being was in jeopardy. It was a terrifying feeling.”

Haggis is also facing a civil rape lawsuit from her former film publicist Haleigh Breest. The Oscar-winning artist allegedly forced Breest into oral sex and then raped her, back in 2013 at his Soho apartment. All four additional women have accused Haggis. Breest's legal aid also claimed that Haggis used his “storytelling skills and fame to prey on, manipulate and attack vulnerable young women in the film industry.”

The fourth woman was introduced to Haggis by her boss during the TIFF event. The accuser, who was 26 at that time, mentioned that while her initial interactions with Haggis were professional, she eventually felt a huge shift and was convinced things were headed in another direction. She recalled Haggis calling her to his office, making 'degrading' comments about his former partner, and eventually 'actively pursuing' her later in the night at a movie premiere. The victim claimed she had to hide in the washroom to protect herself.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)