Paul Mescal & Tom Burke To Collaborate For Irish Revenge Thriller 'Bring Them Down'

Paul Mescal, widely known for his role in Normal People and Tom Burke, known for his work in Mank, are all set to come together for an Irish revenge thriller titled Bring Them Down. Besides the two stars, Christopher Andrews makes his directorial debut with this film. The first-time director has also penned down the screenplay for the upcoming film, according to a report by Deadline.

Paul Mescal & Tom Burke to collaborate for an Irish revenge thriller

The makers have not released too many details about the narrative of the story of the film. However, the news portal above stated that the story is about an Irish shepherd who is drawn into a life of violence. Set in the wild landscape of West Ireland, the story picks up from humble beginnings of the shattered before he spirals into a life full of violence. The conflict of the Irish Shepard arises when a small argument breaks out between two farm owners. The lead in this story gets into a fight with the neighbouring farm owner and accuses him of several happenings. During this time, his sheep get massacred by a few unknown men which leads the shepherd to pick the path of violence himself.

The producers of the film include Ivana MacKinnon, who is known for her work in Wild Swim Films. Besides her, Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde of Tailored Films, Ilya Stewart and Jacob Swan Hyam will also be producing the film. According to the new portal mentioned above, the production phase of the movie will begin later this year. On the work front, Paul Mescal will be seen next in the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal titled “The lost daughter”. He is also seen in Carmen which has been helmed by Benjamin Millepied. Paul was earlier heavily praised for his work in "Normal People" which was directed by Lenny Abrahamson. Tom Burke, on the other hand, was last seen playing the role of Orson Wells in the David Fincher directorial film Mank. The film was released exclusively to Netflix and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

