Paul Ritter Passes Away At 54:Tom Rosenthal, Stephan Mangan, Other Celebs Offer Tributes

Paul Ritter, who played the role of Martin Goodman in the popular show Friday Night Dinner, has died on April 5, 2021, due to a brain tumour.

Still from Friday Night Dinner

Paul Ritter in Friday Night Dinner


English actor Paul Ritter, who played the role of Martin Goodman in the popular show Friday Night Dinner, died on April 5, 2021. Ritter had been suffering from a brain tumour. The Chernobyl actor died at the age of 54 in his home beside his wife and two sons. 

Paul Ritter passes away at home

As per a report by BBC, the agent of the Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince actor said that Ritter's death took place at his home. He also said Ritter died in his home beside his wife Poly and two sons Frank and Noah. Several co-stars, colleagues, and friends of the late actor are greatly saddened by the news.

Creator of the show Friday Night Dinner, Robert Popper tweeted 'Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with'. 

One of the co-stars of Ritter, Tom Rosenthal extended his condolences to Paul's family. The actor wrote 'Incredibly sad and thoughts are with Polly, Frank and Noah.' in his tweet. In another tweet, Rosenthal's father Jim Rosenthal also shared a picture with Tom's real and reel fathers.

English actor and a good friend of Paul, Stephen Mangan reacted to Paul Ritter's death with a tweet. The actor wrote 'Trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling. My friend since we were students together. So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager. I was so lucky to know him and lucky too to work with him many times over the years. Wonderful man. RIP.' in his tweet. Paul and Stephen had been friends for a long time.

Hearing the news about Paul Ritter's death, several other celebrities also took to Twitter to offer condolences. Celebrities, including Rob Delaney, Scott Bryan, Con O'Neill, Daniel Mays, Russel Tovey, and Matt Lucas, tweeted on Paul Ritter's death. Here are their tweets.

Paul Ritter trivia

Paul Ritter had been an English stage and film actor. Ritter made his acting debut with The Bill in 1992 and since then had worked in several movies and television series. Paul Ritter's movies include Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, Quantum Of Solace, Son Of Rambow, and The Eagle. He also appeared in the English series Chernobyl. He played the role of Martin Goodman in the popular show on Channel 4, Friday Night Dinner.

Promo Image Source: Still from Friday Night Dinner

 

 

