Paul Ritter Passes Away At 54:Tom Rosenthal, Stephan Mangan, Other Celebs Offer Tributes

English actor Paul Ritter, who played the role of Martin Goodman in the popular show Friday Night Dinner, died on April 5, 2021. Ritter had been suffering from a brain tumour. The Chernobyl actor died at the age of 54 in his home beside his wife and two sons.

Paul Ritter passes away at home

As per a report by BBC, the agent of the Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince actor said that Ritter's death took place at his home. He also said Ritter died in his home beside his wife Poly and two sons Frank and Noah. Several co-stars, colleagues, and friends of the late actor are greatly saddened by the news.

Creator of the show Friday Night Dinner, Robert Popper tweeted 'Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with'.

One of the co-stars of Ritter, Tom Rosenthal extended his condolences to Paul's family. The actor wrote 'Incredibly sad and thoughts are with Polly, Frank and Noah.' in his tweet. In another tweet, Rosenthal's father Jim Rosenthal also shared a picture with Tom's real and reel fathers.

Incredibly sad and thoughts are with Polly, Frank and Noah. x



Paul Ritter: Friday Night Dinner star dies of brain tumour at 54 https://t.co/oJkS6A4lVQ — Tom ðŸ…¡øsenthal (@rosentweets) April 6, 2021

Two loving dads...RIP Paul â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/9rMEaXYDeW — Jim Rosenthal (@rosenthal_jim) April 6, 2021

English actor and a good friend of Paul, Stephen Mangan reacted to Paul Ritter's death with a tweet. The actor wrote 'Trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling. My friend since we were students together. So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager. I was so lucky to know him and lucky too to work with him many times over the years. Wonderful man. RIP.' in his tweet. Paul and Stephen had been friends for a long time.

Trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling. My friend since we were students together. So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager. I was so lucky to know him and lucky too to work with him many times over the years. Wonderful man. RIP. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) April 6, 2021

Hearing the news about Paul Ritter's death, several other celebrities also took to Twitter to offer condolences. Celebrities, including Rob Delaney, Scott Bryan, Con O'Neill, Daniel Mays, Russel Tovey, and Matt Lucas, tweeted on Paul Ritter's death. Here are their tweets.

Knocked it out of the PARK in Chernobyl. Watching it I consciously thought, "Oh, we have a new movie star." Between that & how funny he was in Friday Night Dinner... just unreal talent. Rest in peace, Paul Ritter. pic.twitter.com/nw8HnRZxRd — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter was one of the finest comedy actors, but was also a terrifying force in Chernobyl (arguably one of the best TV series of all time). This news is gutting. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 6, 2021

I worked with Paul Ritter on Chernobyl. I used to sit in awe of him scene after scene. We would sit and talk and he would gently regale us with stories of his life, his wife, his kids. A good, proud, incredibly funny, intelligent man and one of our finest character actors. #Love — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) April 6, 2021

1/3 I first saw the extraordinary Paul Ritter on stage in Simon Stephens play Christmas @bushtheatre 2004. It was of those performances you couldn’t take your eyes off. Beguiling, funny, dangerous and utterly captivating. I fanboyed him in the bar afterwards and travelled back pic.twitter.com/iHCwmNYBgs — Daniel Mays ðŸ’™ (@DanielMays9) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter, one of the nicest and best actors you’ll ever meet, I had the absolute pleasure of a first play at 19 with him, he called me a “Plonker” when I left him hanging on stage once at a missed entrance cue - I’ve never forgotten it and never did it again - RIP mate x — Russell Tovey (@russelltovey) April 6, 2021

I was lucky enough to tour with Paul Ritter in a play in 2000. He was the wisest man in the company and the finest actor. We all watched his performances with awe. He was also incredibly sweet and humble. What an enormous loss to our profession his passing is. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter trivia

Paul Ritter had been an English stage and film actor. Ritter made his acting debut with The Bill in 1992 and since then had worked in several movies and television series. Paul Ritter's movies include Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, Quantum Of Solace, Son Of Rambow, and The Eagle. He also appeared in the English series Chernobyl. He played the role of Martin Goodman in the popular show on Channel 4, Friday Night Dinner.

