Paul Rudd Pulls Up A Mac & Me Prank One Last Time On Conan O'Brien; Watch

Paul Rudd recently made a surprise guest appearance on The Conan O'Brien Show. The latest episode featured Bill Hader on the talk show. Paul and Bill discussed what went wrong with a sketch that he played during the show. The host and the two stars had a great time talking about it. Take a look at their discussion over Mac & Me and Baby Geniuses on The Conan O'Brien Show.

Paul Rudd forced the Mac & Me video on Conan one last time

It's been a few years since Paul Rudd first appeared on Conan O'Brien's talk shows to play a clip from the E.T. knock-off-turned-cult-classic Mac & Me. In every episode, that the actor has appeared on, he made sure he somehow plays the clip for the host to prank him. It's become such a regular gag on the show that Rudd couldn't bear the thought of sending Conan into that final good night without one more trip down the mountain and down the cliff. The show comes to an end this week.

During an interview with Bill Hader, Rudd stunned O'Brien, Hader, and Andy Richter by imitating a routine Hader created for SNL but refused to perform. But, of course, by the time Rudd announces that he has a clip of the sketch, everyone knows what's going to happen. Rudd's appearances and impromptu plugs for the disastrous McDonald's marketing gone awry have elevated the actor to the top of Conan's most popular guests.

Conan thinks that it has been a quarter-century since the actor has appeared on the show without bringing a clip from one of his films because it is funnier that way. He mentioned that for years, he was confident that he would see the true clip because he thought that Paul genuinely is a lovely person. Conan added that Paul always said that the movie was extremely important to him. He made it dramatic by saying that he put his money into it and always pranked Conan with the clip on the show.

Rudd finally admitted that Mac & Me was not his first choice. He apparently pondered showing a clip from Baby Geniuses for a brief period of time. Paul Rudd on Conan O'Brien show explained the entire scene from Baby Geniuses and decides to play the clip for him. However, he pulled up the Mac & Me prank again and played the same clip. He concluded by congratulating the host for his show.

Image: Still from The Conan O'Brien show

