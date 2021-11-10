Paul Rudd Reveals Wife Julie's Funny Reaction To His 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' Title

Paul Rudd has been announced as 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' 2021. The actor, who is known for his work in many popular ventures like Ant-Man, Friends and more, took the crown from Black Panther star Michael B Jordan, who won the title last year.

The Captain America: Civil War artist also shared his wife Julie Yaeger's reaction to him bagging the coveted title. Paul said that his wife was 'stupefied' by his title.

Paul Rudd announced as 'People's Sexiest Man Alive'; wife Julie Yaeger ecstatic

Paul Rudd in an interview with People magazine, shared Julie Yaeger's reaction after he was announced as the 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'. He shared that she was 'stupefied' and 'very sweet' about it.

He added that her initial reaction was 'giggling and shock' and later, she said, 'Oh they got it right.' The 52-year-old said that she was 'probably not telling the truth', but wondered what else could she say about it.

Paul and Julie have been married since 2003 and they have two children, Jack Sullivan, in 2006, and Darby, born in 2010.

The actor also joked that his near and dear ones would give him 'grief' over the win. He then quipped that he was going to print business cards about it and 'own it'. He also said that it was not going to be 'modest' about it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Paul Rudd did not have any release last year. The actor will next star in Ghostbusters, which is a supernatural comedy. The film also stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, while Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will return as their original characters from the 2016 film. The venture is releasing in 2021.

Rudd will then return as his beloved Ant-Man character in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which he is working on. The film is scheduled for a release on July 28, 2023. He played the titular character in Ant-Man, which released in 2015 and Ant-Man and the Wasp that hit the theatres in 2018. Both the films were received well by the audience.