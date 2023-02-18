Paul Rudd Shares Diet Plan With Chef Vikas Khanna, Praise RRR; ‘Everybody Loves That Film'

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd, who is currently promoting his latest release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, recently had a chat with Indian chef Vikas Khanna. Vikas shared a snippet from their conversation on his Instagram handle on Friday, February 17. In the clip, Paul is seen discussing the SS Rajamouli movie RRR, which gained enormous popularity in the US after its global digital release.

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, “When Hollywood’s one of the most influential actors speaks to one of the most influential chefs in the world. Here are the snippets of the chat between Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s Star Paul Rudd & Vikas Khanna. From 3 Indian Films at the Oscars, Diet. Shah Rukh Khan & Vada Pao.”

During the conversation, when Vikas asked the Clueless actor if he watches Indian movies, Paul replied “Well now, that film is there for Oscar consideration. Everybody loves that film. Is it RRR…it’s RRR.”

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has not just won hearts around the world but also international awards including two Critics Choice Awards and a Golden Globe. The film is now rooting for an Oscar award for Naatu Naatu in the Original Song category.

Vikas also informed him of India's two additional Academy Award nominations in documentary short and documentary feature category titled The Elephant Whisperers and All That Breathes respectively. Paul said, “These are really beautiful films. So very proud of these two independent filmmakers who are making such a difference.”