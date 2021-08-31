Paul Rudd Tries Indian Food, Ariana Grande On 'Donda' | Hollywood Recap For Aug 31

Paul Rudd Has Biryani At Indian Restaurant In UK; Netizens Have 'More Reasons To Like Him'

Indian cuisine is one of the most loved cuisines around the globe, and here is proof of it. Very recently, Hollywood actor Paul Rudd expressed his love for the specialities of Indian cuisine. The Ant-Man actor recently tried Biryani at an Indian restaurant in the UK. The owner and founder of the restaurant shared her selfie with the actor on her social media handle and netizens reacted to the photo. Read More.

Ariana Grande Clears Air About Her Appearance On Kanye West's Latest Album 'Donda'

Kanye West highly anticipated album Donda was released on 29 August and featured some if industries biggest names. There were rumours that Ariana Grande made an appearance on West's track Donda. Fans noticed background vocals in the album's title track that sounded remarkably similar to the God Is A Woman singer. The singer responded to the rumours and cleared the air about her rumoured appearance on Donda. Read More.

Mission: Impossible 7's Studio Sues Insurance Company For Not Covering Claim Worth $100M

Mission: Impossible 7's studio Paramount has filed a legal lawsuit against their insurance company for refusing to cover the vast majority of its losses due to pandemic-related shutdowns. Production of the movie was delayed seven times between February 2020 and June 2021, at least six of which were the result of the pandemic. The movie's insurer said they would cover only $1 Million over the claimed $100 Million. Read More.

Dwayne Johnson Invites Doppelgänger Eric Fields For A Drink To Know His 'The Rock' Stories

Fans had been going crazy over Dwayne Johnson's look like over the web. A picture of an Alabama law enforcement officer named Eric Fields went viral on the web because of his unbelievable resemblance to the actor. Fields first caught the internet’s attention when the police department shared his photo on their Facebook page. Fans had been continuously tagging Johnson in their post to bring his attention. Looks like fans efforts have proven fruitful as Fast & Furious star has now reacted to his lookalike's picture. Read More.

'Vampire Academy' Is Like 'modern-day Bridgerton With Vampires', Says Producer Julie Plec

American TV producer Julie Plec is set to be a showrunner for the upcoming Vampire Academy, which is based on Richelle Mead’s book series. The Peacock Drama series will star Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves among the 10 cats members, whose names were recently unveiled. The series is based on two young women’s friendship, that evolves as they prepare to complete their education before entering the royal vampire society. The news of Plec being onboard come earlier in May when it was announced that she will be collaborating with Marguerite MacIntyre for the Peacock drama. Plec recently spoke about her love for Vampire Academy, stating that the show is like 'modern-day Bridgerton with vampires'. Read More.

(Image Credits: AP)