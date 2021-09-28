Paul Thomas Anderson Unveils Much Awaited Trailer Of 'Licorice Pizza'; Watch

Paul Thomas Anderson is here with yet another promising film Licorice Pizza, starring Alana Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper Hoffman. The film also features stars including Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, and Maya Rudolph. After a long wait and keeping secrets about the film, Paul Thomas Anderson finally unveiled the trailer of this film set in the 1970s.

Licorice Pizza's trailer begins with Alana Haim playing Alana Kane and Cooper Hoffman as Gary Valentine in school. Gary Valentine, an aspiring actor, falls in love with his fellow schoolmate Alana Kane, who lives with her strict parents. After a few glimpses of the leads getting to know each other and their interests, the trailer introduces Bradley Cooper's character. Reportedly, Bradley Cooper plays the role of Jon Peters, a hairdresser, longtime Hollywood actor and the then-boyfriend of Barbra Streisand. Bradley Cooper plays the role of Hoffman's dad in this coming-of-age drama. He tells his son about his reputation and asks him to correctly pronounce his girlfriend's name. The trailer also sees Sean Penn and Maya Rudolf in key roles. David Bowie's Life On Mars? in the background adds to the nostalgic feel of the trailer. As per reports, Radiohead's Johnny Greenwood has also composed the film's score after his work with Anderson in his last four films.

Details about Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza, which was initially called Soggy Bottom, is the ninth outing of Anderson as a director. He has also served as the writer of the film. According to Variety, the film is scheduled for a limited release on November 26 and further an expanded nationwide premiere on December 25. Paul Thomas Anderson has earlier given critically acclaimed films like Phantom Thread, There Will Be Blood, The Master and Boogie Nights.

What is Licorice Pizza?

The film's title is inspired by a chain of record stores names Licorice Pizza in Southern California. The record stores were well known for their music albums, licorice and magazines. The film is set in the Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. It is the same time and period in which Paul Thomas Anderson's breakthrough directorial Boogie Nights was based.

