Paul Thomas Anderson Will Team Up With Focus Features Once Again For His Next Project

Paul Thomas Anderson is considered to be one of the most prominent directors in the industry. The Hard Eight director has received 25 Academy nominations to date and has won three with his cast and crew. Now, the Boogie Nights director is prepping for his next untitled project. Paul Thomas Anderson is set to partner up with Focus Features once again for an untitled film. According to a media portal’s report, this film will present the story of a student who is also a successful child actor on the side.

Paul Thomas Anderson is set to partner up with Focus Features for this project. This untitled project will mark the second collaboration between Focus Features and Thomas. The first collaboration of Focus Features and Paul Thomas Anderson was the 2017 film Phantom Thread. The film had earned six Oscar nominations for best picture and director. Phantom Thread went on to earn $47.7 million through its global ticket sales.

According to a media portal’s report, this untitled project will be set in the 1970s Los Angeles and centres on a high school student who is also a successful child actor. Paul Thomas Anderson is set to write and direct this film. According to the report, Anderson will also produce this project through the Ghoulardi Film Company banner. JoAnne Sellar and Daniel Lupi will be also co-producing this untitled project.

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in statement talked about his company’s upcoming collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson. Peter in his statement praised Paul and said that there is simply no filmmaker like Paul Thomas Anderson. He further added that Paul is a true original who consistently mesmerises fans with his unparalleled vision and storytelling. Peter continued his statement and said that he and his are beyond thrilled to be teaming up once again with Paul, JoAnne, and Daniel. Focus Features are set to distribute this Paul Thomas Anderson project domestically and Universal Pictures International will handle the foreign distribution.

