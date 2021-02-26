Paul W.S. Anderson Teams With Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista For 'In The Lost Lands'

Paul W. S. Anderson is known for helming most of the Resident Evil films starring his wife, Milla Jovovich in the lead. Now, the two are reuniting on a new project that will be an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s In The Lost Lands. Wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista is also on board.

George R.R. Martin's In the Lost Lands unites Resident Evil team with Dave Bautista

Deadline reported that Milla Jovovich (Monster Hunter) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) will be seen together on fantasy-adventure film In the Lost Lands. It is based on the short story by Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin. Paul W. S. Anderson (Resident Evil) will direct the movie.

The official plot will follow a queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shapeshifting, who makes a daring play. She hires the sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich), a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the “Lost Lands,” Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

FilmNation is launching the film at next week’s virtual European Film Market (EFM). A previous version of the project was launched for the Berlin market six years ago. But the new one is said to have creative and financial elements. Paul W.S. Anderson has penned down the script. Producers are Jeremy Bolt (Resident Evil), Anderson, Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, and Jonathan Meisner, through their production company Dream Bros Entertainment, and Constantin Werner.

Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich recently collaborated on Monster Hunter. The science fantasy action film also stars Tony Jaa, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Diego Boneta, Meagan Good, Jin Au-Yeung, Josh Helman, and Ron Perlman. It received mixed reviews from the audiences. The upcoming project will be their sixth venture together as actor-director.

Dave Bautista has quite interesting projects lined-up. He will next be seen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, a zombie heist film on Netflix. The actor will then appear in Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi movie Dune which has many A-listers in the cast. He reprises Drax the Destroyer for a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

George R. R. Martin is currently completing the long-awaited The Winds of Winter book. His novel Fire & Blood is being adapted as House of the Dragon on HBO, a Game of Thrones prequel series. Martin serves as co-creator on the show with, Ryan Condol. An animated GOT series is also said to be in development.

Promo Image Source: millajovovich And davebautista Instagram

