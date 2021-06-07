Paul Walker's Brother Talks About Tribute Paid To Late Actor In 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

Late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker appreciates the way Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast and the Furious franchise honoured his brother in the film. The actor also believes that the franchise was right in honouring Paul, in the film. While speaking to TMZ, Cody expressed how he felt about the tribute.

Paul Walker's brother reacts to the tribute in Fast and Furious

The actor mentioned how Paul would never have thought that the F&F franchise would go "this far". The 9th installment of Fast and Furious is about to hit the theatres soon. Cody Walker also mentioned how Vin and company have done "a really good job of tastefully paying tribute to Paul's character, Brian O'Conner". The F9 release date is scheduled for June 25, 2021.

Cody Walker also has a profound love for cars, which the actor credits to his brother's OG Fast and Furious movie. The actor recalled how he was in middle school when the OG 'F and F' came out and made him fall in love with cars. The actor mentioned how people stop him on the street all the time, mostly to tell him how Paul is the reason they love cars. The actor then mentioned how he often responds with "Me too!!"

About Paul Walker

Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless. Paul also received praise for his performances in the teen film She's All That and the coming-of-age film Varsity Blues.

Paul Walker died on November 30, 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. The crash didn't happen on the set, but he was in the middle of filming the 7th installment in the F&F franchise. Walker died as a passenger in a single-car crash alongside friend and driver Roger Rodas. The accident is believed to have been caused by driving into a gas pipe. Walker did not complete filming Furious 7, which was then completed after many rewrites. Many stand-ins also filled in for Walker, including his brothers Cody and Caleb.

