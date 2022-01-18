Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Celebrates 1 Year Of Modelling With Stunning Pic; See

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker continues to prove that she is happy and thriving after her father's unexpected demise in 2013. Paul's untimely death in a car crash had sent shockwaves across the globe at that time. His daughter, choosing to embark on a new chapter of her life, recently got married to her beau Louis Thornton-Allan in a beach wedding, which had in attendance Walker's Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel as well. Meadow on Tuesday completed one year of her modelling career and this can be proved by her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the American model uploaded a stunning photograph of her from one of her modelling days. Meadow wore an over-breasted blazer with her smiling face pointing downwards. She looks breath-taking in black and grey open yet short hair and smokey eyes. Meadow Walker captioned the picture, "officially 1 year as a model! Thank you to everyone who supported and believed in me from the start Xx."

Meadow Walker's fairytale wedding

Meadow Walker recently got married to her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan. She shared a glimpse of her beach wedding on her Instagram handle, captioning it, "we’re married !!!!" As shown in the video, the couple tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in the Dominican Republic in Oct. 2021. Meadow shared a monochromatic video of the ceremony, which was attended by her family and close friends.

Paul's Fast and Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster were also present at the wedding. Vin Diesel (Meadow's Godfather) and Paul Walker shared an unbreakable friendship for years. Vin also walked her down the aisle and gave her away. Meadow fashioned a white halter neck wedding gown with a transparent veil. Vin Diesel looked dapper in a blue suit underneath which he wore a white shirt.

Paul Walker passed away in a car accident on 30 November 2013. The actor died of multiple injuries sustained from a single-vehicle collision in Valencia. He was 40 at the time of death. On his death anniversary, Paul walker's daughter Meadow paid tribute to the late actor by sharing a throwback photo with Paul Walker from the time when she was a baby. The photo featured the late actor wrapping Meadow around his arms and kissing his little one on the cheek.

Image: Instagram/@meadowwalker