Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Misses Him 'endlessly'; Shares Post On His Death Anniversary

November 30 is one of the hardest days for fans of Paul Walker, who passed away eight years ago. The actor enjoyed a massive fan following for his work, especially in the Fast & Furious franchise and his untimely death in a car crash had sent shockwaves across the globe at that time. On his death anniversary, tributes poured in from his fans worldwide, as they shared their best memories of him on screen and expressed their grief on it.

His daughter Meadow too paid respects to the Joy Ride star on his death anniversary. She expressed her feelings for her father in a heartwarming way, showering her love and expressing how much she missed him.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers him on his death anniversary

Meadow dropped an adorable throwback photo with Paul Walker from the time when she was a baby. The late actor wrapped Meadow around his arm and was seen kissing his little one on the cheek, as she flashed her bright smile.

In the caption, she wrote that she loved and missed Paul Walker 'endlessly.' Meadow added that she celebrated his life and his love 'today and everyday.' She wrote that she celebrated Paul Walker, calling him her 'best friend.'

Paul and his friend, Roger Rodas, a professional race car driver, were killed when their car crashed in Valencia, near California on November 30, 2013.

In another post, she urged her followers to do good to honour her dad's legacy. She shared a 'Do Good' post, writing that the proceeds from the initiative will go for a cause.

Among the people in the comments section, was Vin Diesel, who dropped a folded hands emoji. The relationship between Vin and Paul went beyond just being co-stars on the Fast & Furious franchise. They were very close friends, and the actor was also the godfather of Meadow.

He even walked her down the aisle at her wedding recently.

"When you put goodwill out there, it's amazing what can be accomplished," was a quote from Paul Walker, that was also shared with the post.

Meadow was Paul Walker's daughter with his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros and lived with Paul for only two years before his death.