Paul Walker's Daughter Sets Runway On Fire As She Opens For Givenchy At Paris Fashion Week

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is currently trending among fans after setting the runway on fire this Sunday, March 7. The 22-year-old model made her international runway debut while opening Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 show at Paris Fashion Week. On March 8, Meadow Walker took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her big night. She also thanked her team and everyone who supported her.

Meadow opens for Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week

Officially opening the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker stunned in an all-black outfit. She donned an oversized black blazer and went on to pair it with a sheer skirt. She also sported a pair of black chunky boots. Meadow was styled with a small-length hairdo.

She accessorised her all-black look with a chain-link choker. She strode proudly owning the runway, churning out the potential supermodel vibes. Sharing the still from her Paris Fashion Week's walk, Meadow Walker wrote, "Opening Givenchy FW21 THANK YOU <3" in the caption.

Meadow Walker also shared another sneak peek into the show. The short clip begins with the model walking through the runway. A part of the ramp was designed with water. Announcing the exciting news, Meadow said, "Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21".

She further thanked Matt and wrote, " Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY". Walker also added, "Thank you to everyone involved". "Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21", she concluded. Watch Meadow Walker's debut walk at Paris Fashion Week.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Meadow Walker were quick to share their reactions. One of the users wrote, "I screamed when I saw your face opening the show!!!!! Congratulations beauty", while another added, "So that’s where you went! Woo hoo! Congrats. Gorgeous!". Another fan commented, "This makes my heart happy. Seeing you shine!! Bravo Meadow". One of Meadow's fans' comment read as "OMG YOUR AN EXCLUSIVE!!! Been waiting since 2017 for this one!!! Finally meadow!! So so so immensely proud and excited for you. Can’t wait!". Check out some more fans' reactions.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.