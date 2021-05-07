Paulina Porizkova Reveals That Her Nude Vogue Cover Was 'unretouched'

In April 2021, Paulina Porizkova appeared nude on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia. Recently, the model revealed that there was no photoshopping when she posed on the front cover of the magazine. Paulina Porizkova's Vogue cover was released 40 years after she first appeared on the front of the magazine and said that her photos are “unretouched.”

Paulina Porizkova says her Vogue cover wasn't filtered

Speaking to Page Six Style, Paulina said, “It’s unretouched.” She recalled the online scepticism she faced when the images were first unveiled and said that as soon as the pictures were out, Twitter said, "Well, fine, retouch [the photos] and then sure, they’ll look fine." She was like no, it was Marie Tomonova’s photography. She added, “Obviously, you know, you could take a much worse picture than that of me, but you wouldn’t want to see that on the cover, right?”

The photos came out so well that they were placed on the front cover as Paulina said she had no idea where they would go in the publication. She opted for a "very chill" and "casual" vibe during the shoot which took place at her home and thought that they were just giving it a shot. Recalling the shoot, she said that they were just hanging out, speaking Czech and having a good time taking pictures. She thought that they had a page or two in the back of Vogue.

A few days later, the Vogue team approached her to ask about displaying the image on the front of the issue. She agreed enthusiastically and the issue was unveiled “exactly four decades” after her first Vogue cover, and said she was even "kind of freaked out.”

Opening up about her first cover, Paulina Porizkova said that her very first Vogue cover was in May 1981 and it was an extreme closeup on her face. She was 16 and thought, "Oh my God, the pinnacle of a career is to be on a Vogue cover" and later realized that one can’t even recognize who that is since it was just a close-up of eyes and a nose. However, in her latest offering, she was “thrilled” with how the photos turned out and the support she received from many. She added that when she is a full-frontal nude on the cover of Vogue at 56, she hoped it would get some attention.

(IMAGE: PAULINA PORIZKOVA'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.