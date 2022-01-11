'Peacemaker' Release Date And Time: When Is 'Suicide Squad' Spinoff Show Coming Out?

John Cena is all set to engage in some high octane action in his solo outing as the Peacemaker in the upcoming HBO Max series of the same name. The series serves as a spin-off to the 2021 film Suicide Squad where the wrestler turned actor grabbed eyeballs for his performance as the popular DC character. With the release inching closer, fans are eager to know the release date and time of the James Gunn helmed series.

Peacemaker release date and time

The John Cena starrer series will be arriving on HBO Max on January 13 as the makers have reportedly decided to release the first three episodes of the series together. The Peacemaker series will reportedly drop at 3 am ET for the fans in the US. The audience in India can tune in to the show at 1:30 pm IST. As per a report from Tom's Guide, UK fans will have to wait to watch the show as it will not be released on January 13 in the UK.

More on Peacemaker

The show will follow the big-shot wannabe character Peacemaker whose only goal is to achieve without caring about the extreme lengths he would have to go to in order to attain it. Living under his civilian name Christopher Smith, Peacemaker does not necessarily possess superpowers except that he is extremely strong and skilled in marksmanship and hand-to-hand combat.

The upcoming John Cena starrer will be the first series in the DC Extended Universe and it is bankrolled by DC Entertainment and Troll Court Entertainment. Talking about the character, creator James Gunn told Variety, ''He’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least.''

He also talked about the series by stating, ''Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from. There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.''

Image: Instagram/@hbomaxpeacemake