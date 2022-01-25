'Peacemaker' Star Chukwudi Iwuji Opens Up On 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Character

Chukwudi Iwuji has been associated with numerous plays and films for over a decade now, however, he is currently enjoying one of the best phases of his career as an actor for the big screen now. He was recently featured in the John Cena-starrer Peacemaker as Clemson Murn, the leader of Project Butterfly. His role caught the attention of fans, earning him much more popularity and exposure across the film fraternity.

If Peacemaker keeps him in the news this year, he will be a part of yet another superhero based project, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, next year. Iwuji shared that he was cast in a 'powerful and complex' role in the film.

Chukwudi Iwuji on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 character

The person common in both Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was James Gunn. The writer-director was the reason behind Iwuji bagging roles in the movie as well as the series.

The actor, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared that Gunn had approached him for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 while they were recording the opening dance sequence in Peacemaker.

Iwuji shared he went from 'literally dancing on the sounstage' to James Gunn calling him and telling him, "I want you to be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3."

Gunn told him that he was 'too good', and that he could have anyone for the role, but chose to cast Iwuji.

The Nigerian-British star stated that it was on of the few times in his life where he was 'genuinely speechless.' Iwuji said that he just looked at James and said 'okay'.

He added that James had already spoken to Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about it and they were convinced about the idea of casting him.

Iwuji shared that he thanked Gunn for not only opening the doors for him by offering him Guardians of the Galaxy 3 but 'kicking it off the hinges' for him.

Iwuji clarified that he was not allowed to divulge details about his character, but he could assert that it was 'extremely powerful' and 'deeply complex'. He added that he and James Gunn were discussing that it was one of the complex characters in the entire Marvel Universe. He hoped to make it 'intriguing' with his arrival.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is gearing up for release on May 5, 2023.