'Peacemaker': 'The Suicide Squad' Spin-off Starring John Cena Secures Release Window

Last month, James Gunn announced the start of production on Peacemaker, a new series that explores the backstory behind John Cena’s character in The Suicide Squad (2021). The upcoming superhero venture is one of Warner Bros' most anticipated movies of 2021, with the WWE superstar's role being especially hyped in the new solo spin-off series commissioned by HBO Max. Now the fans have also learnt when Peacemaker is expected to debut.

More about Peacemaker release date

According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Peacemaker is expected to premiere in January 2022. The show will air on HBO Max once The Suicide Squad has had the chance to introduce Cena's character to the world. At this point, little is known about the story, but Gunn has spoken about his motivation to make the series. HBO Max has pushed forward an eight-episode straight-to-series order for its first season with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn writing all episodes and directing a number of them.

But before this, DC fans will see John Cena in action when The Suicide Squad hits the streaming service simultaneously with theatres on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker will explore the origins of John Cena's titular character, which was created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette and first appeared in the Fightin’ 5 series originally owned by Charlton Comics. The plot of Peacemaker is about a man who believes in peace "at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.' It is Cena’s latest TV and film role; the WWE superstar is set to star in F9, the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious action film franchise, and is set to host TBS’ revival of Wipeout.

More about Peacemaker cast on HBO Max

Chief Content Officer of HBO & HBO Max @Caseybloys revealed this morning when #Peacemaker would be out - January 2022 - & talked a bit more about integrating the DC film & TV universe, which I’m happy to help be a bit more unified. pic.twitter.com/y5Vw8bgfRU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2021

The show has also firmed up its cast as of late according to recent reports. Cena will bring the titular lead to life, and he will be joined by Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Nhut Le was cast most recently to play Judomaster.

