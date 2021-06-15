'Peaky Blinders' Actor Paul Anderson To Join The Cast Of WWII Action Movie 'Immortal'

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson is all set to play a crucial role in Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander's World War II action film Immortal. As per The Hollywood Reporter's latest report, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) has swooped on world distribution rights outside of the Nordics, where Nordisk Film has brought the rights. Set in 1945, the upcoming film will narrate the story of an ex-soldier, Aatami, who discovers gold in the deep wilderness of Lapland.

More about Immortal cast & release date

The outlet has explained that when the character of Aatami attempts to take his loot into the city, a squadron of Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer get in his way and a battle for the gold ensues between the lone soldier and the Nazis. Aatami will be portrayed by Jorma Tommila while Paul Aderson will essay the brutal SS officer. Meanwhile, Petri Jokiranta, who has also produced Helander's two previous projects, will don the hat of the producer under the banner of Subzero Film Entertainment. On the other hand, Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas are executive producers.

The upcoming Jalmari Helander directorial will be released in English and Finnish. However, the details about the rest of the cast and release date are still under the wraps. The director revealed that to make an action film in Finland has been a dream of him since he was 10 years old, in HTR's report. He further added that "finally" with this project, he is in a situation where he can fulfil his dream and make an epic, action-packed survival story that takes place in World War II. Meanwhile, Paul Anderson has not given any statement yet to share his thoughts on joining the star cast of the upcoming film.

Apart from Peaky Blinders, Paul Anderson is known for his performance in a couple of hit titles, including The Revenant, In the Heart of the Sea and 71, among many others. He will be next seen in Nightmare Alley. The project will be helmed by Guillermo del Toro. The film is scheduled to release on December 2, 2021, in the US.

IMAGE: PAUL ANDERSON'S IG

