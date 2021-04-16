Last Updated:

'Peaky Blinders' Actress Helen McCrory Dies Of Cancer At 52, Husband Damian Lewis Informs

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter movies, has died, her husband said Friday. Read details —

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a "heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on Peaky Blinders and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. 

Reactions

(With AP inputs)

 

