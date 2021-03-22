'Pearl In The Mist' Cast: Know Everything About The Actors Of This Drama Television Movie

V.C Andrews' Pearl In The Mist revolves around the character Ruby who is struggling to find true happiness after living a year in her father's mansion. However, her headmistress and cruel stepmother try to plot troublesome situations for her. From actors like Richard Harmon to Raechelle Banno are a part of the Pearl in the Mist movie cast, here are all details regarding the actors who are a part of the television movie.

Pearl in the Mist movie cast

Richard Harmon as Louis Clairborne

Richard Harmon who is known for playing the role of John Murphy in the show The 100 plays the role of Louis Clairborne in Pearl in the Mist. The actor has also worked on several popular projects like I Still See You, The Age Of Adaline, and Van Helsing. He has also worked as an associate producer for movies like Woodland and If I Had Wings.

Raechelle Banno as Ruby

Raechelle Banno who has worked on several projects like Home and Away, Second Best and Phenomena plays the role of Ruby in Pearl in the Mist. She has also played a crucial role in the series Pandora. Her role in Home and Away made her very popular and her character Olivia Richards became very famous in a short span of time.

Lauralee Bell as Daphne

Lauralee Bell has won Daytime Emmy Award for her role mI Promise in 2013. She was also nominated as Outstanding Supporting Actor (Female) in a Drama Series for her role in the show The Young and the Restless. She has also worked on popular projects like Mistress Hunter, Family Dinner, and Deadly Expose.

Darien Martin as Buck

Darien Martin who has played the role of Royal Guard in 2018 in the show The 100, plays the role of Buck as part of the cast of Pearl in the Mist. He has also given the voice to the character of Incadesto in Flora and Ulysses. He was also a part of the popular show DC's Legends Of Tomorrow. He also a brief role in the Netflix show Altered Carbon.

Karina Banno as Giselle

Karina Banno played the role of Velika Borstov in Second Best. She also played a crucial role in Reckoning and Mr. Inbetween. She has also played crucial roles in movies like Portrait, Moon Rock and Reckoning. She played the role of Emma in the popular short film Phenomena.

Image Credits: Richard Harmon's Instagram