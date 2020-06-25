Pearl Jam Performs On 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' To Raise Funds For All In WA

Pearl Jam is one of the most loved rock bands in the world. In this time of crisis, this band is helping raise funds for All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief. Pearl Jam did this by giving a live performance of Dance Of The Clairvoyants at the inaugural today. This is the first song from their brand new album which is titled Gigaton.

The concert was live-streamed at 7 pm PT on the All In WA website: allinwa.org and was also broadcasted locally in Washington on radio stations like KREM, KING 5, KONG and KSKN. Apart from this, it was also made available globally on Amazon Prime. Watch the video performance here.

Pearl Jam performs on Dance Of The Clairvoyants live

Pearl Jam band members played this song from their own house and yet gave an unbreakable groove even when they were so far away from each other. In this song, there was a spirit of experimentation as Stone Gossard who usually plays the role of rthym guitarist picked up the bass guitar for this song. At the same time, bassist Jeff Ament was seen playing the acoustic keys as he donned a guitar. In the video, Matt Cameron was seen behind the drums giving the beats and Mike McCready was seen going the riffs under a blacklight. Meanwhile, the lead vocalist Eddie Vedder is seen waving a lighter as his wife Jill Vedder and daughter made a cameo in the background.

Pearl Jam joined hands with Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Mary Lambert, Allen Stone Ciara, Ben Gibbard, THE BLACK TONES, Joel McHale, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson and many more to raise funds for All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief.

All In WA is a coordinated statewide relief effort that has been made with the help of public officials, community foundations companies, philanthropic leaders, frontline nonprofits, United Way organizations, community leaders, and several different individuals. All these groups are coming together to provide emergency support to workers and families who are affected by the Novel Coronavirus across the state of Washington. All In WA has committed to do send help in the state where it is required.

Gigaton is the latest album Pearl Jam released. It came out in March of 2020 and is produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM. This is the band's first studio album since they won a Grammy Award for Lightning Bolt. This album had released in October 2013.

