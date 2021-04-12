Pedro Pascal At BAFTA 2021 Gets Twitterati Obsessed, Fans Demand "pureness" Award For Him

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards is one of the most important events in Hollywood. The latest edition was recently concluded, and many actors marked their presence. It includes Star Wars: The Mandalorian lead Pedro Pascal. His appearance at the function had Twitterati awestruck by him.

Pedro Pascal at the BAFTA Awards 2021 has the Twitterati obsessed

Pedro Pascal at BAFTA 2021 showed up wearing a long black coat over a white attire. He presented the award for Best Foreign Film at the event, which was won by Another Round, the Danish film directed by Thomas Vinterberg starring Mads Mikkelsen. Take a look at Pascal’s look from the function.

Pedro Pascal at BAFTA was adored by his fans. He entered the awards with a red mask, glasses, and his whole outfit charmed the viewers. However, he appeared and left the ceremony pretty quickly. Check out some of the Twitter reactions.

Game of Thrones, Narcos and The Mandalorian star @PedroPascal1 gives us a smile as he arrives at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6RcrQ4NKS4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

i believe in pedro pascal at the baftas supremacy pic.twitter.com/dhmlGATrVe — abby âœ§ï½¥ï¾Ÿ (@razorcr3st) April 11, 2021

pedro pascal at the baftas cured my sadness pic.twitter.com/GU6FjtGIoj — janet (@djarinculture) April 11, 2021

THIS MAN IS PURE SUNSHINE.



Give him an award for pureness.



I am apparently becoming a Pedro Simp....#Baftas2021 #PedroPascal pic.twitter.com/sFMYrk19Dg — Marie (@MarieSackler) April 11, 2021

pedro pascal in glasses at the baftas made my entire day pic.twitter.com/AKky0i8Ano — sophie • (@etherealdjarin) April 11, 2021

still with our president, pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/hGxkYcpIkI — sanna (@tacendamazarine) April 12, 2021

this award show really got to see Pedro Pascal age like fine wine#BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/cSdDnCEqDX — Ly ðŸ’« (@spoiler4you) April 11, 2021

Why and how do these pictures look this good ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ ?!?!?!? They are portraits you can hang on your wall . I ðŸ˜­.

Basically Pedro Pascal has my whole heart .

I will risk it all for this man . pic.twitter.com/Yu8ZQuwaJ9 — Ash (@fluffybook) April 11, 2021

PEDRO PASCAL IS THE KING pic.twitter.com/AUqV2dbN8f — veronica (@vera_hood_xx) April 11, 2021

pedro pascal collectively holding onto all of our hearts <3 pic.twitter.com/GOccckSFOv — haley (@djar1n) April 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian has received immense appreciation from the audiences. He plays the titular character Din Djarin in the Star Wars series on Disney+ Hotstar. After a successful two seasons, the makers are developing a third party which is expected to arrive later this year.

Promo Image Source: bafta (davidfisherphoto) Instagram