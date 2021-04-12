Last Updated:

Pedro Pascal At BAFTA 2021 Gets Twitterati Obsessed, Fans Demand "pureness" Award For Him

Pedro Pascal attended BAFTA 2021 and Twitter users went gaga over his appearance. See his photos from the event and how fans reacted to The Mandalorian star.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards is one of the most important events in Hollywood. The latest edition was recently concluded, and many actors marked their presence. It includes Star Wars: The Mandalorian lead Pedro Pascal. His appearance at the function had Twitterati awestruck by him.

Pedro Pascal at the BAFTA Awards 2021 has the Twitterati obsessed

Pedro Pascal at BAFTA 2021 showed up wearing a long black coat over a white attire. He presented the award for Best Foreign Film at the event, which was won by Another Round, the Danish film directed by Thomas Vinterberg starring Mads Mikkelsen. Take a look at Pascal’s look from the function.

Pedro Pascal at BAFTA was adored by his fans. He entered the awards with a red mask, glasses, and his whole outfit charmed the viewers. However, he appeared and left the ceremony pretty quickly. Check out some of the Twitter reactions.

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian has received immense appreciation from the audiences. He plays the titular character Din Djarin in the Star Wars series on Disney+ Hotstar. After a successful two seasons, the makers are developing a third party which is expected to arrive later this year. 

Promo Image Source: bafta (davidfisherphoto) Instagram

