Pedro Pascal Not The First Choice To Play Joel In The Last Of Us, Craig Mazin Reveals

In a surprising revelation during a recent podcast, showrunner Craig Mazin shared some exciting news with fans of The Last of Us web series, which was adapted from the beloved video game. The series, consisting of a single season comprising nine episodes, has already made a significant impact, garnering an impressive score of 8.8 on IMDb. Building on the success of the show, Mazin's revelation has generated considerable anticipation among fans.

3 things you need to know

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay are the main leads of The Last of Us.

The show follows the harrowing journey of Joel and Ellie across the United States for survival.

Craig Mazin revealed which A-list actor was originally roped in for the role of Joel Miller.

Showrunner Craig Mazin reveals who was tapped to play Joel before Pedro Pascal

During an appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, showrunner Craig Mazin told the audience that actor Matthew McConaughey was initially in talks to play the role of Joel Miller. He said that he did talk to the actor and it was not a long conversation. Craig said, "Hey, here's something to talk about," and ended the conversation after a brief discussion.

(Joel and Ellie struggle to survive amidst zombies. | Image: IMDb)

The showrunner further revealed, "Pedro was on our list from the start," but the crew was told that he was not available. Fortunately, the makers got a call from his agent who said that he might be available to do the show. Craig then sent the script to Pedro and added that usually when he sends any script to an actor, they do not get a response instantly. He further said, "So, I thought, 'Eh, between the movie and the time change, this will be forever.' And I sent it on a Friday. Saturday morning, I get a call, He loves it. He wants to get on a Zoom."

The storyline of The Last of Us

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, Joel,, a resilient survivor, embarks on a mission to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a heavily controlled quarantine zone. Set two decades after the collapse of modern society, their initially straightforward task takes a harrowing turn, leading them on a perilous journey across the United States.

As they navigate treacherous landscapes and face relentless threats, Joel and Ellie must forge a deep bond and rely on each other's strength and resourcefulness to stay alive. Their story unfolds as a tragic yet captivating tale of survival and the enduring power of human connection.