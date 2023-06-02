Pedro Pascal Recalls How Encounter With GoT Fans Led Him To Contracting Eye Infection

Pedro Pascal recently appeared on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable. He narrated a painful fan encounter during the time Game Of Thrones was released. He also shared that he was very happy with the success of his character in the show.

Pascal shared that after the release of GoT, his fans asked him for photographs wherever he went. He further shared that they wanted to recreate his death scene from the series. For the unversed, in the death scene, Gregor Clegane gouges Pascal's eyes out. To honor fans' wishes, he let his fans recreate the scene by allowing them to poke fingers into his eyes.

Recalling the incident, he said, "I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died, people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes. At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, and I'd let them. In New York, of all places! The hosts broke into laughter after the actor revealed that he got "a bit of an eye infection." Culkin quipped, "Wow, that's a lot of trust."

Pedro Pascal's Strange Way of Life screened at Cannes 2023

Pedro Pascal's short film Strange Way of Life recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actor skipped the screening of his film to attend his sister's graduation ceremony. The film's world premiere took place on the second day of the film festival. The 31-minute film was directed by Pedro Almodovar. It also stars Ethan Hawke, George Steane, Jason Fernandez, Jose Condessa, and Manuel Rios among others in key roles.

On the professional front, Pascal is currently seen in the web series The Last of Us, co-starring Bella Ramsey. Soon, the cast will begin shooting for the second installment. He also has Freaky Tales and Drive-Away Dolls in the pipeline.