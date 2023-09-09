Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens’ Cause Of Death Revealed After Nearly 2 Months

Actor and performer Paul Reubens died on July 31. He was best known for the portrayal of Pee-wee Herman in the titular TV shows, movies and Broadway shows. While the initial reports had failed to determine a cause of death for the actor, it has now been revealed via his death certificate.

Actor-comedian Paul Reubens passed away on July 31, 2023.

He’d been battling cancer for the last six years.

His show, the Pee-wee Herman Show, debuted live in 1981.

Paul Reubens’ cause of death

As per the death certificate of Reubens, he’d died of “acute hypoxic respiratory failure,” which translates to a lack of oxygen throughout bodily tissues. Moreover, the death certificate revealed that Paul Reubens was battling acute myelogenous leukemia and metastatic lung cancer. He was 70 years old at the time of his passing.

How did Paul Reubens start his journey as Pee-wee Herman?

Paul Reubens first came up with Pee-wee when he was part of The Groundlings, an improv group that was active in the late '70s. In 1981, the show was performed live for the first time ever in an L.A. theatre and eventually, it was picked up by HBO and released as a special.

After an initial positive reception, the Pee-wee Herman Show reached the big screens in 1985 with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. It is said to be an adaptation of the foundational Italian neo-realist film The Bicycle Thief (1948) and features a plot which centres around his stolen bike. With SNL’s Phil Hartman as writer and Tim Burton as director, the film gained nationwide success and grossed $40 million.

Eventually, a 2016 film with the actor returning to his signature role was released. It was made by the writer-director Judd Apatow. Moreover, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse (2016), throughout its five-season run, ended up receiving 22 Emmys.