Penelope Ann Miller To Play Former First Lady Nancy Reagan In Ronald Reagan Biopic

The Ronald Reagan biopic has finally found its female lead. Riverdale actor Penelope Ann Miller has been cast as Nancy Reagan in the film. Reportedly, this biopic about the former U.S. President has already gone on floors in Oklahoma. Find out more details about this biopic and Penelope Ann Miller’s casting in the film here.

Penelope Ann Miller cast as Nancy Reagan in Ronald’s biopic

Rawhide Pictures is working on an independent biopic about the former U.S. President Ronald Reagan. According to Variety’s report, this biopic stars actor Dennis Quaid as the former U.S. President. The film will be directed by The Miracle Season and Soul Surfer director Sean McNamara. When the film was first announced, only Quaid’s casting was revealed and the team was still looking for a female lead.

But now, according to the media portal’s report, this biopic has finally found its female lead. Riverdale actor Penelope Ann Miller has been cast as the former First Lady. Penelope Ann Miller will be portraying Nancy Reagan from her late 20s to the early 70s. This development will cover many personal and public struggles of the former First Lady and the late actor.

Ronald Reagan’s wife Nancy Reagan was a film actor. She was Reagan’s second wife. The couple married in 1952 and had two children together. Nancy Reagan worked tirelessly to champion her anti-drug campaign titled ‘Just Say No’. Unfortunately, Nancy Reagan passed away at the age of 94 on March 6, 2016.

Furthermore, Ronald Reagan’s life will be presented through the perspective of a fictional KGB agent. This agent observes Reagan’s life. Actor Robert Davi has been cast as Soviet Union leader Leonid Brezhnev. The fictional KGB agent’s role will be played by Jon Voight. According to Variety's report, this Ronald Reagan biopic has already begun production in Oklahoma.

This Ronald Reagan biopic is an independent film produced by Rawhide Pictures and Mark Joseph. Mark Joseph has previously worked on a documentary titled No Safe Places and a drama film The Vessel. This Ronald Reagan biopic is a combined adaptation of Paul Kengor’s books: Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism, and God and Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life.

