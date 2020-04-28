Penelope Cruz's Birthday: Here Are Some Stunning Red Carpet Appearances Made By The Star

Making her debut at the age of 16, Penelope Cruz made a remarkable entry in Hollywood. She is popular for her movies in Noel, Gothika and Volver. Moreover, the star is known for her stunning public appearances in her dreamy outfits. As the actor celebrates her birthday today, here are some of Penelope Cruz's red carpet appearances that will leave you stunned.

Penelope Cruz's red carpet appearances

Penelope Cruz makes sure to make a style statement every time she walks on the red carpet. Be it in her cinderella dresses or her figure-hugging satin gowns, she makes sure to leave an impact. From her hair to her makeup, the actor makes sure to look gorgeous in her outfits.

Penelope Cruz was last seen in the movie Pain and Glory directed by Pedro Almodovar. The film also stars Antonio Bandera, Asier Etxendia along with Penelope Cruz in the lead roles. The actor will now be seen in the spy film 355 directed by Simon Kinberg. The film stars Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyongo along with Penelope Cruz.

