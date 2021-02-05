Penelope Cruz Joins Pedro Almodovar For 'an Intense Drama' Film 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz is all set to work on her next film project with director Pedro Almodovar. The actor will be part of a female-led film that speaks about a range of issues dealing with motherhood. The film has been titled Madres Paralelas or Parallel Mothers, according to a report by Variety. The news portal has claimed that Penelope Cruz will be sharing screen space with two other actors including San Sebastian, best actor award winner Aitana Sanchez Gijon and newcomer Milena Smit. Fans of the actor are delighted for her next project.

Also Read | Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas' 'Official Competition' Shoot Suspended

Penelope Cruz joins Pedro Almodovar for "an intense drama"

Also Read | Penelope Cruz's Birthday: Here Are Some Stunning Red Carpet Appearances Made By The Star

The Spanish filmmaker spoke about the film and said that he wishes to return to the female universe with the film Madres Paralelas. The filmmaker said that he wishes to dive deep into the universe of motherhood and family through his upcoming film with Penelope Cruz and the rest of the cast. He said that the film will speak volumes on the importance of ancestors and descendants in general. Further on, Pedro said that he will also be focusing on the inevitable presence of memory in the film. Speaking about the film's narrative in general, the Spanish filmmaker added that he will be showing many mothers in the films through his filmography. He said that throughout his career, he has shown different types of mothers; however, the story he is working on with Parallel Mothers will be quite different from his previous work.

Also Read | Penelope Cruz-Matthew McConaughey And Other Reel Couples Who Dated In Real Life

Pedro spoke about the cast saying that it is the imperfect mothers that really inspire him the most. He said that with Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sanchez Gijon and Milena Smit, he will showcase three different types of mothers in the film. He added that the three female-led cast will also be accompanied by Israel Elejalde as one of the main male characters leads in the movie. Speaking further about the cast and crew for the movie, the filmmaker said that Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma will also be joining the film. Pedro Almodovar expressed that he wishes and hopes sincerely that the film turns out to be an intense drama, according to the news portal mentioned above.

Also Read | Penelope Cruz All Set To Join Hands With Emmanuel Crialese For 'L'immensita'; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.