Penelope Cruz Opens Up About Indian Film She Was Working On; Reveals Why It Got Shelved

India has been a beloved getaway destination for many international artists for decades. Many artists have flown down to the country and expressed their love for it. Spanish star Penelope Cruz has not only mentioned she likes the country, but also said she began a project in India years ago. She recently opened up about the film and revealed why it got shelved.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Penelope Cruz was questioned about the project she wanted to work on in India. The actor was willing to work on a project named Passion India, which was based on the true story of a young flamenco dancer, who sparked a scandal in the early 20th century by marrying an Indian king. Penelope Cruz has visited India multiple times, which seemingly encouraged her for the film.

She shared an update about the project with the news outlet and revealed some people involved in the family of the maharaja did not want the film to be made. To respect their decision, the Vanilla Sky star planned to shut down the project.

She said, "That was quite some time ago. Some people involved in their family didn't want the film to be made, and we wanted to be respectful of that. Hence, the movie never got made."

When did Penelope Cruz visit India?

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Penelope Cruz visited India for the first time when she was 21 years old. The Spanish star had since then developed a love for the country which has only grown over the years. It also resulted in her multiple visits to the country. She is now willing to visit the country with her family, including her husband, actor Javier Bardem and children - Luna and Leo. To date, the actor has been to the country three times and finds it an inspiring and special place.

Penelope Cruz has starred in several Spanish and Hollywood films and has many accolades in her name. The actor has also produced several projects. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Spanish Belgian thriller film On The Fringe. The film is helmed by Juan Diego Botto and also cast Luis Tosar, Aixa Villagran, Nur Levi and more.

Image: Instagram/@penelopecruzoficial