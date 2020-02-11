Penn Badgley's Wife Reveals Pregnancy After Several Miscarriages In An Emotional Post

You star Penn Badgley is all set to embrace fatherhood. The actor and his musician wife Domino Kirke are expecting their first child together. Actor and musician Penn Badley tied the knot with the musician in 2017.

On Monday, Domino Kirke revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. Domino has a 10-year-old son from her previous relationship. Check out the post here.

Penn Badgley expecting his first child

Penn Badgley’s wife Domino Kirke took to her social media to disclose the news of her pregnancy. She posted a picture of her baby bump to disclose her pregnancy. She took to her social media account to reveal that she miscarried several times before. In an emotional post, she penned down the grief of losing a child and how she almost gave up on her body. She further stated that it took everything in her to detach herself from the loss of her previous pregnancies.

Domino Kirke apart from being a musician is also a Doula. While mentioning her previous pregnancy with her son, she wrote that she was unaware of the journey that she was about to embark. She also stated that she was just 25 years old when she was pregnant with her first child and even said that she ‘dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries’. However, Domino revealed that things are different now.

In the post, she mentions that almost 10 years down the line, she has a lot of experience about pregnancies. The musician Domino also stated that the birth community has given her a lot of knowledge that she treasures. At the beginning of the post, she also mentioned that pregnancy after the losses she has faced is a ‘whole other thing’. Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley has not spoken about the pregnancy yet.

