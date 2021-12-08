People's Choice Awards 2021: Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow' Wins Movie Of 2021

The 47th People's Choice Awards are now live on NBC and E! Network from California and as the winners' names are being announced back to back, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow won the Movie of the Year. The actor also won the Female Movie Star of 2021 at the PCAs. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson bagged two wards under the categories of The Male Movie Star of 2021 as well as The Comedy Star of 2021 for his performance in the movie, Jungle Cruise.

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is The Movie of 2021

People's Choice Awards 2021 recently unveiled that the 2021 American Marvel superhero film, Black Widow, was the Movie of 2021. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead essaying the role of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow who is a trained former-KGB assassin and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows the events of the 2016 movie, Captain America: Civil War.

Black Widow cast

Apart from Johansson, other popular actors in the movie include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, Ray Winstone as Dreykov, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff / Black Widow, etc.

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)- Winner

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)

Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force)

Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War)

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die)

Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)- Winner

Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America)

John Cena (F9: The Fast Saga)

Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy)

Simi Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Vin Diesel (F9: The Fast Saga)

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Charlize Theron (F9: The Fast Saga)

Florence Pugh (Black Widow)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)

Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)- Winner

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)- Winner...click here to see the full list

Image: AP