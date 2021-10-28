People's Choice Awards: Marvel Bags 21 Nominations With 'Black Widow', 'Shang Chi' & More

The nominations for the People's Choice Awards are out! And one of the highlights among those in contention for the awards is Marvel's ventures featuring in almost every category. The films and series attained success this year and if the run continues, they could be adding some awards too to their tally.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow lead the nominations list for the films. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaWision and Loki were the series that ensured 21 nominations in all for the superhero giant. Here's how Marvel ventures scored at the People's Choice Awards nominations:

Marvel's franchise score 21 nominations at People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow earned a nomination in 'The Movie of 2021' category. Among the other categories that it has been nominated is 'Action Movie of 2021.'

Even the actors of the action movie are in contention to take trophies home. Both Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh have been nominated for the 'Female Movie Star of 2021' category. An additional nomination for them is in the' Action Movie Star of 2021' category.

Similarly, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has also been nominated for 'The Movie of 2021' and 'The Action Movie of 2021.'

The actors were also nominated, Simu Liu for the 'Male Movie Star of 2021' and 'Action Movie Star of 2021.' Awkwafina is in the running for the 'Female Movie Star.'

As far as the series are concerned, WandaVision is nominated for 'The Show of 2021.' The show's cast members Cathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen are among the nominated names in the 'Female Star of 2021' category. The show has also been nominated in 'The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show' of 2021 category.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier too found a mention in that category. The show's lead star Anthony Mackie is in contention for the 'Male TV star' award.

Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki is nominated for 'The Show of 2021' category and the lead actor could take home the Male star of 2021 award. It has also been nominated for the Bingeworthy Show of 2021 and the Sci/Fi Fantasy Show of 2021.

The 47th People's Choice Awards will be held on December 7.

