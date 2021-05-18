'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis Opposite Dakota Johnson With Richard E. Grant And Others

Netflix is adapting author Jane Austen's classic novel Persuasion into a movie. It was the last novel fully completed by the writer. The project has Dakota Johnson as the leading lady. Now, the makers have finalized her character's love interest and added more actors to the team.

Cosmo Jarvis opposite Dakota Johnson in Persuasion

Deadline has reported that Netflix and MRC have tapped Lady Macbeth debutant, Cosmo Jarvis, to play the love interest of Dakota Johnson in Persuasion. He will essay the role of Captain Frederick Wentworth with Johnson as Anne Elliot. Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me), Suki Waterhouse (The Divergent Series: Insurgent), and BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) are also joining the Persuasion cast.

The latest addition will be Ben Bailey Smith aka Doc Brown (The Split), Izuka Hoyle (The Outpost), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Get Even), and Nia Towle (The Hollow). Henry Golding is already a part of the feature adaptation as he will essay Anne's cousin. It is reported that rehearsals are ongoing for the project which will be filmed in the United Kingdom. More details will be revealed as it moves ahead in production.

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a woman with modern sensibilities. Things get complicated for her when Frederick Wentworth—a man she once rejected—re-enters her life. Anne has two choices, either to put the past behind her or listening to her heart and give Wentworth a second chance. Netflix's Persuasion adaptation takes a "modern, witty" approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to the novel.

Acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cracknell will be making her feature directorial debut with the project. She is known for directing Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in the Tony-nominated Sea Wall / A Life on Broadway. The screenplay for Persuasion adaptation is by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. The production of the project is expected to begin next year. Currently, there is no news on the Persuasion release date as it is still in the early development stage.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LADY MCBETH AND RICHARD.E.GRANT INSTAGRAM

