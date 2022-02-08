Pete Davidson Addresses Kim Kardashian As His 'girlfriend' For The First Time In Public

Comedian Pete Davidson has continuously been in the limelight ever since he was spotted going out with Kim Kardashian. The rumours of their dating have been making rounds on the internet for the past four months and have also attracted controversies including Kim Kardashian's estranged husband. While both Kardashian and Davidson have been dodging dating rumours, the latter recently addressed the 41-year-old TV star as his girlfriend.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE, Pete Davidson spoke about his partnership with Hellman's Mayo for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial. While the Super Bowl is just a day before Valentine's Day, the 28-year-old seemed to be more excited for that as he addressed Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend.

Pete Davidson refers to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend

During the chat, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about living life in the spotlight. He quipped how he is not on any social media and his daily life involves work and spending some time with friends. He further mentioned how he likes to chill with his girlfriend on his offs.

He said, "Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set." "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he added.

The comedian also mentioned how he stays unaffected by the limelight. He said, "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse." Later, the comedian also shared he is excited about the coming Valentine's Day.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's dating rumours

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first sparked dating rumours after sharing a kiss in between their SNL sketch. While Kim Kardashian played Princess Jasmine, Pete Davidson portrayed Aladin. Soon after, in October 2021, the two were spotted going out together. They were also spotted celebrating Davidson's birthday in Palm Springs and having a romantic dinner date in Staten Island, New York.

Image: AP