Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Cosy Up In Viral Pics Confirming Their Relationship

The rumours about the relationship between Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been doing rounds for the last few weeks. While both of them remained silent on the issue in the past, they have now put the rumours to rest. A few pictures have recently gone viral on social media that show them enjoying each other’s company. They are seen wrapping their arms around each other, which has confirmed their relationship. The photos soon started receiving a wave of reactions from their fans, who expressed their excitement about them dating each other.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor confirm their relationship

While the dating rumours of the couple in a relationship had been growing, neither of them confirmed or denied that they are dating each other. However, through the recently shared pictures on social media, they have indirectly confirmed that they are together. They are seen laughing and spending time with each other and visibly appeared to be cheerful in each other’s company. As per a report from Daily Mail, they are currently in England and these pictures are from their countryside visit.

Phoebe with Pete Davidson today (25) in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/sz5wpyjFOM — Best of Phoebe Dynevor (@bestofdynevor) April 25, 2021

They had earlier explored a supermarket in the Greater Manchester area before their countryside visit, where Pete was seen doing an air kick in a lighter moment. Their viral pictures soon yielded excited reactions from the netizens, who talked about how good the couple look together. A source had previously told People that Pete had himself admitted being "serious" about Phoebe. It was also noticed then by fans that the couple had got identical necklaces that had their initials ‘PD’ on them. Neither of the two has addressed their new viral pictures on social media yet.

pete and phoebe are happily together and any stan that’s mad about it needs to stay in their place — ‎pete davidson ‏Ù‹ (@davidsonfiles) April 25, 2021

She looks very happy...that’s all folks ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ — dariatti (@daripupat) April 25, 2021

They look so happy ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º — roman (@mahxism) April 25, 2021

AHHHH! they are so cuteeee — MJ (@myadiablo) April 25, 2021

Pete Davidson is gained a lot of fame and success for his work in the popular TV show Saturday Night Live. He has also worked in a handful of popular films and TV shows in the last few years. These include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Jim Gaffigan Show, The Guest Book and many more. He is set to star in the upcoming film The Suicide Squad. Phoebe, on the other hand, is best known for her leading role in Bridgerton.