Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Make Their Relationship Official At Wimbledon

Months after keeping their relationship under wraps, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor also called PD square, have made their romance official. They were seen getting cosy at Wimbledon's public event in London on Saturday, June 3. The couple was photographed at their first official outing nearly two months after People Magazine confirmed their relationship.

The actress who gained fleeting success after 'Bridgeton' and the 'Saturday Night Time' star were seen enjoying Roger Federer's match from the Lanson suite on the All England Garden Tennis and Croquet Membership as they caught the paparazzi's attention. Phoebe dawned a simple and chic olive dress with cat-eye sunglasses and a white handbag to complement her stylish look. Pete Davidson tried to compliment his girlfriend's look as he carried a lighter shade olive hoodie. Not to miss out on his stunning junk jewellery pieces accentuated by the black nail paint.

A source had previously confirmed their relationship to People Magazine in April saying "Pete is telling his friends he is serious about her,” including that they are “really into one another."

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson's relationship saga

Their relationship rumours fuelled in March when Pete was spotted in Manchester, England where Phoebe lives. They were, later on, spotted strolling on Manchester's streets. In mid-April, these rumours gained momentum after Pete participated in a Zoom Q and A with Marquette University students wherein his response to the question, Who's your celebrity crush was, "I am with my celebrity crush." Their shared initials PD has also appeared in their matching silver necklaces.

Pete's last relationship was with pop star Ariane Grande where the couple was briefly engaged in 2018 and his later fling with Kaia Gerber has garnered a lot of paparazzi attention before. He has also dated actors Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale in the past.

More about the couple's future projects

The Bridgerton actress has been filming the second season of the audience's much-loved Netflix series after the OTT platform renewed the series till the fourth season. Apart from this, she's also filming a new drama called 'The Colour Room' in which she plays the role of a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s by the name of Clarice Cliff. She was spotted in New York earlier this year to film for her role in the show 'Younger' as she spent time with Pete. Davidson will be next seen in as Blackguard in DC’s James Gunn-directed blockbuster 'The Suicide Squad' out August 6, 2021.

