Pete Davidson Claps Back At Kanye West After His Online Attacks On Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's social media attack on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has become a major talk of the town lately. The SKIMS founder and her celebrity sisters have already unfollowed the Donda 2 rapper on Instagram. Now, it appears that Kim Kardashian's boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson is giving it back to Kanye in a sarcastic way.

For those unaware, Pete kept him away from social media for about four years. However, the SNL fame has recently rejoined Instagram. Although he hasn't begun posting photos online, the comedian's bio on the photo-sharing application is seemingly throwing shade at Kanye West.

What's Pete Davidson's Instagram bio?

The Saturday Night Live star has added a YouTube video link in his online bio. The video link leads to a snippet of Rupert Pupkin from the King of Comedy. In the clip, the character played by Robert De Niro says, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Netizens in large number took to the comment section of the clip, claiming that Pete has finally clapped back at Kanye West for his previous attacks. A user said, "Jokes aside, Pete is handling this with class. Ye keeps punching himself." Another wrote, "Honestly, drama aside (well, drama from one side) this is how you handle situations. Some people will do anything to get what they want or who they think they own. Blame others, smear reputations, spew lies, publicly abuse then try to turn around and act like that abuse is a favor. Stay above it, maintain class and being true to yourself and people will show who they are!"

A netizen chimed in to say "Pete coming in with hella shade and I am here for it. Slay King." Take a look at the reactions below:

This came just weeks after Kim Kardashian penned a lengthy note on Instagram addressing Kanye West's attacks. She wrote, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all". Read her entire statement below:

