Pete Davidson Defends Kim Kardashian In Alleged Text Exchange With Kanye West

Pete Davidson has reportedly broken his silence on rapper Kanye West's online attacks. As per TMZ, the SNL star and the Donda 2 fame were recently embroiled in a heated argument in an alleged text exchange. Apparently, Pete Davidson stood up for his girlfriend Kim Kardashian after Kanye critiqued the mother of four for her parenting abilities.

Pete Davidson defends Kim Kardashian

According to the portal, it was Davidson's friend, Dave Sirus who shared the text exchange between the two. Reportedly, Davidson urged the rapper to 'calm down' while hailing Kim Kardashian as the 'best mother' ever. The comedian further added that he's 'done being quiet' and won't allow the rapper to mistreat them anymore.

"Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8 am and it doesn’t gotta be like this," Davidson reportedly said in his texts to West on Sunday. "Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so lucky that she’s your kids' mom," he continued. "I’ve decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow up."

Kanye West was seemingly quick to respond to the comedian's texts. He reportedly replied asking, "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?" If the report is to be believed, then the SNL star clapped back at West by sending him a shirtless selfie as he threw up a peace sign. He wrote, "In bed with your wife." The text exchange heated up more with Davidson asking West to meet him personally to talk it out and sort out the differences. The portal claims that the text messages have now been deleted by Davidson's friends, however, TMZ reportedly still has the screenshots of the conversation.

This comes just days after, Kanye West asked Kim Kardashian to stop 'antagonizing' him by allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to post videos on TikTok. He also claimed Kardashian kept North from attending his Donda 2 release event. “I got a flight for all my kids to come from Calabasas. When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said, ‘North won’t be on the plane.’ You see this is the kind of stuff like the Chicago birthday party," West said in an Instagram video referencing that he wasn't invited to Chicago's birthday party.

Image: AP