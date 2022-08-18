Pete Davidson Has Limited Appearance On 'The Kardashians 2' Post Split With Kim: Reports

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's split came as a big shock to the couple's fans. The ex-couple had sparked romance rumours after meeting each other on the sets of Saturday Night Live. They started dating shortly after that. However, after dating each other for 9 months, the much-loved pair parted ways in August.

After calling it quits, the duo began focusing on their work commitments. Davidson is currently gearing up for the release of Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco, whereas, Kim on the other hand will star in her reality show The Kardashians Season 2. However, as per the latest reports, Pete Davidson will have a limited appearance on the second season of The Kardashians following his break-up with the beauty mogul.

Pete Davidson will barely appear on The Kardashians Season 2

As per the reports of Page Six, Pete Davidson may have featured in the teaser of Hulu’s trailer of The Kardashians Season 2, however, he will barely be seen on the show. Adding to this, a close source of the development revealed to the portal, "He’s in the background, but the real world is not built for people like Pete."

For the unversed, in the teaser, Kim Kardashian opened up about how 'life is good' as she begins her relationship with Davidson." I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time," the beauty mogul said. In the next clip it is seen that the now ex-couple are seen having an intimate talk in front of her sister Khloe Kardashian, where Kim says, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?"This makes Khloe shocked and surprised.

Kim broke up with Pete Davidson due to THIS reason

As per the reports of Page Six, a close source to the couple revealed to the portal that the 41-year-old American socialite was struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with Davidson who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Wizards in Australia. Moreover, reports suggested that Kim was exhausted by the romance and it made it hard for her to focus on other things including her kids and divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West. Few media reports also suggest that the "duo’s age difference" contributed to their breakup.

