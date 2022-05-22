Pete Davidson Hilariously References Kanye West, Thanks 'SNL' Creator In Final Appearance

Pete Davidson recently made headlines after he announced that he would be exiting the much-loved sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Several glimpses of his final appearance on the show have now been uploaded online, and fans have been sending him their love as he bids the show goodbye. In his final appearance on SNL, the comedian made a hilarious reference to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West and also thanked the creator of the comedy sketch show, Lorne Michaels.

Pete Davidson's SNL final episode

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Pete Davidson hilariously began his final set on SNL as he said, "Hello, Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye." Apart from this, he also shared some unknown experiences with Lorne Michaels as he narrated some personal incidents from his life. He also revealed Lorne's reaction when he revealed to him that he was engaged to singer Ariana Grande.

He said, "He really always gives me the best advice. This is all true. I’ll never forget. I called him when I got engaged. I was like, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating her for two weeks.’ He goes, ‘Oh, well hold on for dear life.’ It’s a true story." He also mentioned how much he appreciated SNL and Lorne Michaels for believing in him and mentioned that they have given him memories 'that will last a lifetime'. The comedian also dressed up as the show creator and game fans a rap performance, which has been winning praises online.

Pete also penned down a farewell note on Dave Sirus' social media account and shared a video with Jerrod Carmichael, in which the duo was seen sharing a hug eight years ago when Pete's SNL journey began. He called the popular show his 'home' and thanked his fans and followers for the love they have showered on him over the years. He said, "I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number."

