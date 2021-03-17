Pete Davidson Is Not Married, Lawyers Claim Press Release 'completely False'

Pete Davidson is still single. A fake press release on Tuesday claimed that the SNL jokester married his childhood friend and even launched a production company with her. But Pete Davidson’s lawyers have now made an official statement denying the claim and planning to take suitable action about this press release.

Pete Davidson’s lawyers make statement about his false marriage status

Pete Davidson’s dating life has been under the limelight for the past few years. Back in the day, his whirlwind romance and subsequent engagement with popstar Ariana Grande made headlines. But a recent press release claimed that Pete Davidson has launched a new production house named Bodega Cats Presents.

The press release that was included in the Daily Mail’s report further stated that Pete Davidson launched this production company with his childhood friend Michelle and are partners as well. A fake quote by Pete Davidson was also added in the press release stating that he is “really excited” to be a part of the company and help people get started in the entertainment industry.

But now, Pete Davidson’s lawyers have issued an official statement to Page Six about this fake press release. In the statement the SNL star’s lawyers said that “not a word of it is true”. They further added that their client “Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is”, a comment on the women Michelle who is claimed as Pete’s wife.

Pete Davidson’s legal team concluded the statement by saying that they are investigating and considering all legal actions against these false claims. Since this issue blew up on social media, the press release is no more available. Moreover, the Bodega Cats Presents domain on WordPress has been parked.

Pete Davidson's dating history

As mentioned earlier, Pete Davidson whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande made headlines. Back in 2018, the couple was engaged within few months of dating each other. But they broke off their engagement just four months later. Their split came weeks after Grande’s ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller died due to suspected drug overdose in September 2018. Since his engagement with Ariana Grande came to an end, Pete Davidson has reportedly dated Pearl Harbor actor Kate Beckinsale, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley, and most recently model Kaia Gerber.