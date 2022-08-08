Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian Part Ways: Here's How Comedian Is Coping With Breakup

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian’s split with Pete Davidson came as a great shock for the fans as the two parted ways after dating for nine months. Post nine months of a rendezvous romance where the two were spotted having a great time together on various vacations, it seems that things had hit a rough patch in their lives which resulted in such a decision.

However, post the breakup, it seems that Davidson is having a hard time coping. Recently, The Saturday Night Live star was spotted shooting on the sets of Wizards!. The star’s looks from the show have gone viral on social media and fans are quite concerned about his condition.

Here's how Pete Davidson is coping with the breakup

The 28-year-old star seems to be keeping himself busy with his professional commitments post split with Kim Kardashian. Pete was recently snapped wearing a green trucker hat with the movie's title written on it, teamed with a graphic t-shirt featuring the eyebrow-raising message, "What... I feel like s**t" as he shot for his upcoming film Wizards! in Cairns, Australia,

The report by E-News states that Pete played basketball and was pretty chill the whole time on the sets. He even went shirtless and flaunted his tattoos including those of Kim Kardashian and her kids' initials. A Daily Mail reported that Pete looked like "he didn't have a care in the world." He was shooting hoops and chilling with the production crew.

However, his looks have concerned fans who feel that the star is just trying to suppress his emotions. His dark circles in the pictures speak volumes about the fact that he has been spending nights sleepless. Meanwhile, post the breakup, according to ET, a source mentioned that Kim "didn't feel ready" for something serious with Pete and wanted to be "single and date". The insider added that they continue to remain on good terms, and there's no drama or animosity between them.

Talking about their breakup, the source mentioned that the former Saturday Night Live star is "so sweet, but she (Kim) didn't feel ready for something serious with him." It continued, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

IMAGE: Instagram/petedavidson.93/AP