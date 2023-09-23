Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline Spark Dating Rumours After Recent Breakups

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's connection has come as a surprise for fans after the comedian called it quits with Chase Sui Wonders after months of dating. It has been reported that there is no bad blood between the two of them as their relationship has run its course. Pete met Chase on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies and went public with their relationship earlier this year after dating Emily Ratajkowski for a brief period of time.

Pete Davidson had earlier dated Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, and Chase Sui Wonders among others.

Recently, the actor-comedian has been linked with Madelyn Cline after a series of breakups.

Is Pete Davidson dating Madelyn?

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are dating and they have even spent time together at the Beverly Hills Hotel, US Weekly said. They have also reported that they had breakfast together the next morning, fueling romance rumours between them. "Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning," Us Weekly reported. "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats," they added.

Earlier, Pete Davidson was dating Chase Sui and an insider told US Weekly that "there’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them." "Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things," the insider added.

Pete Davidson on dating people

Pete Davidson also said on an episode of the ‘Real Ones With Jon Bernthal’ podcast, "I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."