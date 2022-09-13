Pete Davidson Makes 1st On-stage Appearance Post Split With Kim Kardashian At Emmys 2022

Pete Davidson, who has been keeping a low profile following his split with Kim Kardashian, made a surprise appearance at the Emmys 2022 as a presenter. The SNL alum took to the stage to announce the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, which Ted Lasso won. What grabbed netizens' attention was Pete's outfit, which many pointed out had a resemblance with Kim's estranged husband Kanye West.

While presenting, Pete also joked about his time on Saturday Night Live as he called out the host and former SNL co-star Kenan Thompson. For the unversed, Kim and Pete parted ways last month after dating for about 9 months.

Pete Davidson makes 1st on-stage appearance post-split with Kim Kardashian

Dressed in a simple black jacket with matching trousers and a pair of bold white sunglasses, Pete looked dapper as he made his way to the Emmys 2022 stage. Davidson gave a special shoutout to his former SNL co-star and Emmys host, Kenan Thompson. "The guy's been in the zone for the past 30 years, just making us smile, nothing but net. He's an absolute treasure and I'm honoured to call him a friend," he said and joked, "This is just like SNL because Kenan is doing all the work and I'm refusing to say what the writers want."

blonde pete™ at the 2022 emmys pic.twitter.com/RsfIMnNRis — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) September 13, 2022

What grabbed netizens' attention was Pete's attire which was very similar to an outfit previously worn by Kanye at the 2019 Met Gala, which he attended with Kim. One netizen mentioned, "Pete Davidson looks like Kanye West dressed him," while another stated, "Pete Davidson coming out of absolute nowhere to present the last award of the night. Looking like Kanye dressed him."

Meanwhile, Pete's SNL also bagged its sixth consecutive win for Variety Sketch Series. The comedian as well as other artists like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney recently quit the comedy show.

