Pete Davidson Returns To Instagram Amid Kanye West Rants; Rapper Follows SNL Star

Kanye West has become a talking point over his comments against Pete Davidson amid the latter's relationship with the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The former not just took digs at the Saturday Night Live star, but also leaked a screenshot of the text message that the latter sent him.

The Stronger hitmaker then issued a statement on his behaviour and clarified that his account had not been hacked. Amid the sensational developments on Instagram, Pete Davidson has returned to the social media platform. Interestingly, Kanye West even follows the latter.

Pete Davidson returns to Instagram amid controversy over Kanye West's posts

A verified Instagram account of Pete Davidson, without any posts, have come live on Instagram on Wednesday. The actor-comedian is following just two people, one of them being Kim Kardashian and the other, actor Sebastian Stan. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star too is following him.

Pete had 643K followers at the time of the publishing of the story, and one of them was Kanye West.

Pete has been on and off Instagram over the last couple of years. As per a report on Page Six, he had quit Instagram in 2018 calling the Internet an 'evil place' and that it did not make him feel good. Later that year, he shared a note that sparked concern when he said that he did not wish to 'be on this earth anymore.' He only briefly returned to the social media platform in April 2019 and then again in May 2020 to promote the film The King of Staten Island, before pulling down his account.

Kanye West makes headlines for posts on Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian

Kanye shared a screenshot of Pete allegedly writing that he would not want to 'get in the way' of Kanye and Kim's children. He also posted another snap of him and shared that Pete would never meet his children. The rapper also shared a screenshot of Kim Kardashian's message where she expressed concern about someone harming Pete and urged West to keep the private messages confidential.

This was days after targetting Pete in his City of Gods song and abusing him with an image of him holding Kim Kardashian's hands.

Kanye West then deleted all the messages and shared that posting those screenshots was 'jarring', and that it came off as 'harassing Kim'. He shared that he was 'learning' and also took accountability for it.

