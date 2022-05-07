Pete Davidson Reveals John Mulaney Asked Him To Spread THIS Rumour About Kanye West; Read

Kanye West and Pete Davidson have always managed to grab the headlines due to the ongoing feud between them. The rivalry fumes between the two sparked after the latter began dating Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The comedian was regularly seen on Kanye West's Instagram handle, who called him Skete and called him out for dating his ex-wife.

Pete Davidson on the other hand kept himself away from the social media conflicts with Kanye West and addressed the situation to a minimum. But as Davidson recently made his comeback in comedy shows, he not only joked about the rapper but also revealed the advice that his longtime friend John Mulaney gave him to deal with Kanye West.

Pete Davidson opens up on John Mulaney's advice for Kanye West

Pete Davidson, who is known for his comedy stints on Saturday Night Live, recently took to the stage to perform for Netflix Is A Joke. In his show, he revealed that John Mulaney advised him to spread rumours about Kanye West after the latter spread false rumours about Pete Davidson having AIDS. Adding to this Davidson said, "You know what’s really funny about that? AIDS is such an old-school-like thing. ‘You have AIDS.’ It’s just such the ’90s, early 2000s thing to like [come at me]."

Davidson went on and revealed that John Mulaney called him and gave bizarre advice, he said, "John Mulaney called me. He’s like, ‘AIDS? You should spread a rumour that he has polio!'".

For the unversed, as per various media reports in January, Kanye West started spreading false rumours about Davidson being a gay man who is infected by the virus, moreover, he also called him a junkie.

DL Hughley slams Pete Davidson for his new tattoo

As per the reports of TMZ, DL Hughley reacted to Pete Davidson's new tattoo for his beau Kim Kardashian that consisted of the initials of the supermodel along with her and Kanye West's four kids. The tattoo seems to read, "KNSCP" which may indicate the names Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Talking about the same, DL Hughley stated that the tattoo was highly inappropriate. He said "It’s his body, it’s his woman, those are Kanye’s kids. That would piss me off. If you put my kids—and I got my kids tattooed on me—but if you did that…look, look, they’ll always be mine."

Image: AP