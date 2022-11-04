Pete Davidson 'still Obsessed' With Ex Kim Kardashian, Finding It Hard To Move On: Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson parted ways in August 2022 after almost 10 months of dating, with sources claiming that the SNL alum is 'still obsessed' with his ex. While the reality TV star has maintained that she's happy and not looking for love, reports suggest that Pete must be having a 'hard' time.

A source told the US Sun that the exes are still in touch, adding that Kim initiates the conversations with him - always messaging and sending pictures. However, her 'hot and cold' behaviour is taking a toll on Pete, who allegedly got aggressive and broke his TV in half, while also spilling coffee on his dressing room walls in anger.

The insider told the outlet, "Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch with Pete although she's turning down all of his requests to get together. There's been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot - she's always messaging and sending pictures."

The insider further added, "It’s got to be hard for Pete though – she’s going hot and cold, she doesn’t want to string him along but she can’t be with him right now. Everyone suspects that’s the reason behind his meltdown last week. When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was [worried about] her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule.”

For the unversed, Kim and Pete sparked romance rumours for the first time on Saturday Night Live last year. The couple was then spotted out and about on dates, also making red-carpet appearances together including the Met Gala 2022.

In an earlier interview, Kim maintained that she was not ready to get into a relationship, and wanted to focus on herself and her kids - North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3). In an interview with Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder said, "I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and [focus on] my kids."

(IMAGE: AP)