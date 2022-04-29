Pete Davidson Supports Girlfriend Kim Kardashian In Court As Blac Chyna Trial Continues

American comedian Pete Davidson turned out to be a good and supportive boyfriend after he was spotted standing beside girlfriend Kim Kardashian in court. The beauty mogul and her family have been facing Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna in court after the latter sued them for conspiring to end her TV show, Rob & Chyna, thus hampering her economic gains and her TV career.

For the unversed, as the trial continues, Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Rob, and their mom Kris Jenner have all testified in the case till now. In the ongoing legal trial, Kim recently received support from none other than her boyfriend Davidson who turned up at court during the latest session.

Pete Davidson supports Kim Kardashian in court with his presence

According to reports by TMZ, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star took a seat in the back row of the courtroom while Kim and her family sat in the front row. The International media outlet also stated that Davidson even interacted with Kim's family members, Kris and Kylie during his appearance as he shared hugs with them. Later, he was spotted meeting Kim in the hallway, and reportedly the duo even shared a kiss after catching up.

The recent gesture by Davidson seemed to have impressed the fans who were in awe of the two stars supporting each other in such difficult times. On the other hand, Chyna who has sued the entire Kardashian-Jenner family in the defamation case was previously engaged to Kris' son, Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream and starred alongside on E!'s Rob & Chyna.

Meanwhile, during the proceedings of the case, Michael G. Rhodes, who is representing the Kardashian-Jenners in the case, attempted to have the case dismissed as the family’s explosive testimonies made headlines. The attorney argued in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that Chyna has provided “no documentary evidence, economic analysis, or expert testimony” in court.

The court previously denied the family’s petition to dismiss the case in 2020. Before Davidson made his appearance in the court to support Kim, the two stars attended an event in Washington, D.C. together, where Jon Stewart was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.



IMAGE: Instagram/KardashianTube